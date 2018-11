Unitedprofilernas kritik: ”Bara ’jag’ som gäller för Mourinho”

❤️ "Let me send a message to my lovers" ❤️

Jose Mourinho pointed to his strong #UCL record after #MUFC booked their place in the last 16 with a last-gasp 1-0 win over Young Boys

⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zGsiSMWk08

— Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) November 28, 2018