Klopp ilska: ”Pinsam fråga”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was visibly irritated after a reporter asked him whether he considered Napoli to be a "welcoming city".

ANNONS

The Merseyside club has advised fans not to go into the city on their own, and to avoid wearing club colours during their stay in Naples pic.twitter.com/1GT8WuEVop

— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) September 6, 2022