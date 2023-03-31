Will they stay or will they go? Glazers’ Manchester United sale not guaranteed as bids come in

Jonathan Fadugba

Manchester United announced their Q2 financial results this week, with the club’s debt rising from £447.1million to £535.7m (6,876,679,735.05 SEK – Swedish Kronor) in the year to December 31st 2022. It is against this backdrop that the race to buy the football club and take over from the Glazer family continues.

Despite being one of the biggest and most financially powerful clubs in world football, United are in mountains of debt due to the nature of Malcolm Glazer’s takeover in 2005. The Glazers acquired the club for £750million in a highly-leveraged deal in 2005, using just £270million of their own money and borrowing the rest to subsequently load the club with around £500m worth of debts. The club was debt-free before the takeover.

18 years later, the club remains in £535.7m debt. During that time roughly another £1billion has been spent on servicing that debt through interest payments, dividend payments to the Glazer family and staff, bank charges and other associated costs. £1billion that could have been spent on keeping the team competitive or upgrading a creaking and increasingly dated stadium.

Instead the Glazers have overseen a decade of decline which has seen United fall well behind rivals such as Manchester City and Liverpool, both on the pitch in terms of league titles won and off it in terms of stadium maintenance, club infrastructure and training ground improvements. In the past ten years, no other club owner has taken more money out of their club than the Glazers at Manchester United.

It is amidst this backdrop of on-pitch decline and off-field financial chicanery that Manchester United fans have, predominantly, been fiercely and consistently opposed to the Glazers. Anti-Glazer banners and chants of ‘We want the Glazers out’ have rang from the Old Trafford terraces for close to two decades now, and continue to this day.

Some hope came for United fans last year however when it was announced that the Glazer family would explore ‘strategic alternatives’ for financing and a possible sale of the football club. A first round of bidding took place in February before, in the past week, a second round where interested parties were encouraged to make improved offers to buy the club.

But do the Glazers really want to sell? Or is this a play aimed at raising the club’s value on the stock market and attracting further investment? And after two rounds of bidding, just who are the main candidates to buy Manchester United?

The main bidders

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani

(Rumoured bid price estimate: £5 billion)

The son of former Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani and chair of the Qatar Islamic Bank, Sheikh Jassim is one of the two reported frontrunners to buy Manchester United.

Educated in the UK and reportedly a fan of United from a young age, Sheikh Jassim and his Nine Two Foundation launched a first bid in February thought to be in the region of £4.5 billion ($5.5bn). A spokesperson for the sheikh said at the time the bid was completely debt-free and aimed at returning United to “its former glories”.

Though available information surrounding his own personal net worth is scarce, Sheikh Jassim’s family net worth is estimated to be in the region of £275 billion, although this is unlikely to be at his own personal disposal.

The question from outsiders and some United supporters will be whether Sheikh Jassim really is an independently wealthy United fan with access to the funds necessary for a takeover, or more of a face for the policy objectives of the Qatari state, which is closely linked to the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, whose subsidiary QSI, or Qatar Sports Investments, owns Paris Saint-Germain.

As an individual in his own right Sheikh Jassim has expressed a passion to bring prestige back to Manchester United, through his foundation, who visited Old Trafford after the first bid for talks and to look around the club. A second bid was then made last week, after a deadline for offers set by the Glazers for 9pm on Wednesday 22nd March had been extended.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe

(Rumoured bid price estimate: £5 billion)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, billionaire founder of UK chemicals group Ineos, has also made an initial and then improved offer to buy Manchester United.

The UK’s 27th wealthiest man with a net worth of £6.075billion according to The Sunday Times Rich List, Ratcliffe was born in Failsworth, Greater Manchester. He has emphasised these local roots as a trump card in the battle to buy United, despite being said to be a Leave campaigner in the Brexit referendum who reportedly moved from the UK to Monaco in 2020. His group Ineos are also the owners of French club OGC Nice.

Ratcliffe’s initial statement pledged to invest in the club with a “fan-centred approach to ownership”. He hired JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs to be advisers with an aim to position himself as the ‘British alternative’, according to the Financial Times and his desire according to reports is to be a sensible custodian for the club he supported as a boy.

Ratcliffe, like Sheikh Jassim, is a lifelong Manchester United fan. In May 2022 he made an unsuccessful £4.25billion offer to buy Chelsea. He also visited Old Trafford after the first round of bids.

Thomas Zilliacus

Though perhaps not a frontrunner, Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus also announced he has submitted a bid for Manchester United.

The founder and chairman of investment company Mobile FutureWorks, Zilliacus appeared publicly on sports news TV channels to declare his intention to buy United in a 50-50 partnership with fans, who would supposedly cover a portion of the takeover costs and have a say in the club’s decision-making process through an app.

Whether a serious bid or more of an unrealistic publicity stunt, Zilliacus has at least succeeded in getting his name into the conversation. ”My group wants to first buy the club, then open it up for the fans to ultimately own 50% and have a say in all major decisions. That is a model that works perfectly in Scandinavia, no reason it wouldn’t in the UK,” he wrote on Twitter.

Any successful bid for Manchester United is likely to come at a world record fee for a sports club or franchise, eclipsing the $4.65billion paid for the NFL’s Denver Broncos in 2022.

The Glazers are thought to want a figure of up to or above £6billion for United, and may not sell the club at all should their valuation not be matched.

Publicity stunt or a genuine attempt to sell up? We’ll soon find out. If they do sell, it will be for an enormous personal profit for a family whose late father Malcolm bought the club nearly twenty years ago, plunged it into mountains of debt and, post-Sir Alex Ferguson, subsequently oversaw its most unsuccessful period of the past 30 years.