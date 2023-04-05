Chelsea new owners get first big decisions wrong as search for their Dave Roberts continues

Jonathan Fadugba

Major League Baseball franchise the LA Dodgers have only ever had two managers in charge since the 2012 takeover of the franchise by Guggenheim Baseball Management: Don Mattingly and Dave Roberts.

Mattingly managed the Dodgers for three years under the new owners before parting ways mutually in 2015 after a disappointing end to their season, to be replaced by Dave Roberts.

Roberts took charge in November 2015 and has been there ever since. He has won six NL West Division titles, the NL Manager of the Year award in 2016 and the World Series – only the seventh in the LA Dodgers’ 140-year history.

As partners in Guggenheim Baseball Management, the investment group that bought the Dodgers in 2012, Todd Boehly and Mark Walter have therefore already demonstrated the blueprint for what they hope to achieve at Chelsea.

ANNONS

Now co-owners of Chelsea together with Clearlake Capital and Hansjörg Wyss, Boehly, as chairman, and Walter have shown what they are looking for: a talented manager for the long-term who can take control of Chelsea and build lasting success.

It’s what they thought they had found in Graham Potter, a ‘proven coach and innovator in the Premier League’ as Boehly himself put it when the Englishman was unveiled as Chelsea manager last September. It is what prompted them to sack the popular Thomas Tuchel.

To understand the present, you need often first look at the past.

For now though, at least, their plan has failed. Chelsea’s new owners have got their first major decisions badly wrong, creating a downward spiral that has seen the Blues’ season risk spiralling out of control.

It could not have gone much worse for Chelsea this season. 11th in the Premier League, out of both domestic cup competitions and now looking for their third manager in less than a year after Potter’s sacking. It is probably fair to say that in the eyes of many the Todd Boehly / Clearlake Capital era has got off to a nightmare start.

ANNONS

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 2, 2023

Potter was handed the keys to the club when appointed to replace Tuchel last September, with a remit to, in the words of co-owners Bedad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano: “build a winning team, one that embodies the culture of collaboration, innovation, teamwork, player development, and a commitment to excellence on and off the pitch.”

But it has not worked out.

Try as he might, the talented former Östersunds FK, Swansea City and Brighton and Hove Albion head coach has never quite managed to fully take control of a club undergoing a huge transition period.

Potter won just seven of his 22 Premier League games in charge, losing eight, and just 12 of his 31 games in total. His team scored just 21 league goals during that time despite Chelsea’s eye-watering half a billion pound spend on accumulating talent since the Boehly / Clearlake Capital takeover from Roman Abramovich.

ANNONS

Potter experimented with six different formations at Chelsea and used 32 different players, more than any other Premier League manager. Despite this, Chelsea averaged 1.27 points per match, 0.95 goals per game (15th in the division) and an expected goals count of 1.29 per game – a worrying trend for Potter as a coach moving forward given his Brighton team was also often accused of lacking a cutting edge.

Graham Potter has been relieved of his duties as Chelsea manager pic.twitter.com/gUbi8qAnN0 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 2, 2023

From the perspective of Potter, the coach, in England there is a mixture of both sympathy for the difficult situation he found himself in but also a feeling from some quarters – Chelsea supporters especially – that the Englishman simply was not cut out for the job.

ANNONS

Ultimately we’ll never really know. Given more time and commitment to mould this bloated squad in his own image could Potter, like Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, have transformed the team into eventual title contenders?

Potter leaves less than one year into a five-year deal, upwards of £13 million richer in terms of compensation and with the freedom now to plot his next move. He will remain a highly-coveted coach in England and will be among the favourites for the Tottenham Hotspur job, if not Leicester City or others that come available.

For Chelsea’s owners, the search for their Dave Roberts continues.

At the LA Dodgers Boehly and co-owners have displayed a strong commitment to their head coaches, with a preference for patience, not panic.

Already this has not been the case at Chelsea. Though reports suggest that co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart were responsible for Potter’s sacking, sign-off will need to have come from Boehly and partners.

ANNONS

When it comes to successors, Julian Nagelsmann, Ruben Amorim, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino are the early favourites but Chelsea will take their time on this occasion and look to not rush the decision as they did after Tuchel’s sacking, when they interviewed only two candidates: Pochettino and Potter.

But the blueprint is there for Chelsea. The owners want a long-term manager in place who can operate collaboratively, deal with the dressing room and manage the massive spend that takes place in the background around them, like Dave Roberts does at the LA Dodgers, who splash the cash just like the new Chelsea and regularly carry the highest payroll spend in the division.

In the eyes of the owners Tuchel lacked that first part of the equation: operate collaboratively. They thought they had that man in Graham Potter. They have quickly changed their mind.

ANNONS

Now tasked with appointing what will be a third Chelsea manager in one year, Boehly and partners will already have gone through more managers in one season of English football than during their entire 10+ year tenure in charge of the Dodgers.

It’s a different ball game, as they say.