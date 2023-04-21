Time running out for Victor Lindelöf at Manchester United after Sevilla humbling

Jonathan Fadugba

Victor Lindelöf has spent six years at Manchester United, but his time at the club could be coming to an end this summer after a season in which he has struggled to establish himself.

Humiliation for United in their 3-0 capitulation at Sevilla, in which they crashed out of the UEFA Europa League 5-2 on aggregate, has drawn sharp focus on which players may be part of Erik ten Hag’s squad next season – and which players may be up for sale.

And after an obvious media briefing from the club to journalists the morning after defeat in Spain included Lindelöf’s name among a list of 15 players possibly available for transfer, the 28-year-old Swedish international’s future now looks very much up in the air.

Lindelöf joined United in 2017 but has just one year left on his contract and has seen a significant decrease in game time under Ten Hag. The centre-back has started only six Premier League games compared to the 26 starts he made in 2021/22, and has dropped to fourth or even fifth choice centre-back behind Lautaro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and, at times, even Luke Shaw, who has been selected as a left-sided centre-back in some games ahead of Lindelöf this season.

ANNONS

According to a report in The Times, Ten Hag is plotting a major overhaul to his squad this summer and Lindelöf is one of several players whose future remains uncertain. The report, released the day after United’s Europa League exit in which David De Gea and Harry Maguire in particular were responsible for huge errors that led to goals, names the Swede among 15 players who could leave – including Maguire, Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek among others.

Lindelöf’s time at United has seen ups and downs but very little stability under a string of different managers. Signed from Benfica by Jose Mourinho in 2017, the Swedish international has worked under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and now Erik ten Hag, with different fortunes under all three during a period of turmoil and general underachievement from Manchester United during the Glazer regime post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

ANNONS

A ball-playing centre-back whose calmness, ability to retain possession and play out from the back is what attracted United in the first place, Lindelöf finally won the first trophy of his United career in February as part of the League Cup squad. But he played no part in that Wembley final and has not successfully built a reliable partnership with Harry Maguire, which has seen his reputation almost tarnished simply through association with the England international.

Since Maguire joined United in 2019 for what was then a world record £80 million fee, Victor Lindelöf has inadvertently become almost his unwitting sidekick in United’s defence, watching on as Maguire makes high-profile mistake after mistake.

ANNONS

His own goal in the first leg against Sevilla and then horrendous error in the seventh minute of the return leg in Spain epitomises Maguire’s troubled and often ridiculed career at Manchester United – and as his defensive partner for much of that period Lindelöf often gets caught up in the defensive mishaps and questioned by United supporters as a consequence.

Lindelöf is a more reliable and better player than Maguire and appears to deserve more chances than the England international. But Ten Hag has generally preferred his captain over the Swede this season despite Maguire proving time after time that he is too error-prone and careless to be a top level centre-back for a team wanting to win major trophies. Maguire himself has only started seven Premier League games as both have lost their place.

ANNONS

In league games this season Lindelöf’s successful passing accuracy of 93.9% is the best at Manchester United among players who have played a minimum of 700 total minutes or more, and one of the top six in the Premier League (according to Wyscout).

Of course, this is skewed and slightly unfair due to his low number of total league minutes (713) compared to others on the list such as Ruben Dias (1774 minutes, 94.9% accuracy) or Manuel Akanji (2014 minutes, 94.7% accuracy). But it does demonstrate a player who is United’s most stable passer of the ball from defence for the minutes he plays.

This ability to build from the back you would think may suit Ten Hag’s passing, possession style and indeed Lindelöf did seem to be in favour during the new manager’s first pre-season. But Martinez’s passing is generally more adventurous and crisp while Varane is better in the air and a cooler customer. This has seen Lindelöf lose his place.

ANNONS

Lindelöf is a capable passer of the ball but he is not without flaws. He can be outmuscled at times against more physical opponents and is not the most dominant in the air.

He would work as a backup and should really be third choice ahead of Maguire, but it is not a position the Swede appears happy with. “In the summer we’ll re-evaluate and see what is best,” he commented while on international duty recently.

Under Solskjaer, the Maguire/Lindelöf partnership saw the Swede as the right-sided centre-back while Maguire played left-sided, an odd tactical choice that never worked due to Maguire’s struggles to play as a left sided defender both in and out of possession.

Ten Hag though has switched the two around playing Lindelöf on the left side against both Nottingham Forest and Sevilla, and made an almost dismissive, mocking reference to the strangeness of Solskjaer’s positioning of the two in a recent interview. “Never under me” he smirked when asked why Maguire was playing as the left-sided centre-back.

ANNONS

With Martinez out for the season and Varane also injured, Lindelöf has a chance between now and the end of the season to prove his value, including a crucial Wembley semi-final against Brighton which he should start.

Despite the chaos in Seville the 28-year-old was actually one of United’s better defenders and nowhere near as poor as the calamitous Maguire and De Gea. He keeps the ball well and makes a good choice of pass. But he fell asleep marking a corner for Sevilla’s second goal and this sums up the flaws that give Ten Hag cause to question the Swede.

With a better defensive partner he might perform more confidently, but time is running out to prove himself and win the manager’s trust.