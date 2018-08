Dalkurd-anfallare tackar för sig - agenten bekräftar övergång till Belgien

#starbwoi🌟🦁🇸🇱🙌🏿🙏🏿 @dalkurdff @dalkurd_fans @vi_alskar_dalkurdff ❤️☀️💚 I am lucky 🍀 to have a club and teammates like you guys inspire me to be better than everyday before practicing and playing games.I hope can inspire future champions as you have done inspired me this all this six months.You are awesome 👏🏽.You thoughts me so much,But i also went beyond that to love ❤️ and care for the team players and club.I am so greatful to be part of this club and with all your effort to support me reach my goals today in my professional life!I honestly don’t know what i could’ve achieved today if i wasn’t that part of this club today where I’m today in my life.Athough the workout you have created for me the coaches,staffs and players makes me achieve my goals today was not by my effort alone but your contributions,you have helped me to improved my mind and body. You are all incredible players and good heart ❤️people’s,And I’m so greatful for your work. Your encouragement and constant love ❤️ and motivation pushed me to heights,I never thought 💭 possible am going to be there today. Thank you 🙏🏿 for inspiring me to be excellent in this game✊🏿. Wishing you all the best in the future staffs,coaches and board members #bijidalkurd❤️☀️💚🙌🏿🙏🏿😘😘😘

A post shared by 🦁🇸🇱🇸🇪B19 OKORTHOR aka OGUROGBA (@buyakaturay.19) on Aug 5, 2018 at 4:14am PDT