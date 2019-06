Uppgifter: United vill få till dubbla köp - kan sno mittfältare framför näsan på konkurrenten

Man United have been in touch over Youri Tielemans again. Leicester are hoping to get a deal done, but Solskjaer likes the Belgian international. United are keeping close attention – talks with his agents. Tielemans wont return to Monaco. Spurs have other priorities. #mufc #lcfc pic.twitter.com/t2m0w5fXLN

— Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) June 15, 2019