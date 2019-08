Officiellt: Isländske EM-hjälten lämnar Aston Villa - bryter kontraktet

#AVFC & Birkir Bjarnason have today mutually agreed to the termination of his contract with the Club.

The Icelandic international made 54 appearances & scored six goals after joining from FC Basel in January 2017. The Club would like to wish BB the best of luck for the future. pic.twitter.com/0ur19CPjRD

— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 8, 2019