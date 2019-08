Officiellt: Potters Brighton värvar ytterligare - tar in mittfältare från Huddersfield

✍️ We’re delighted to announce the signing of Aaron Mooy on a one-year loan deal from @htafc! 🇦🇺#AnnounceMooy 😉

📲 Breaking news brought to you by @eToro.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️

— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 8, 2019