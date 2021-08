Uppgifter om genombrott i Mbappé-affären - klubbarna förhandlar

Official bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé still on the table. €170m plus €10m and this will be the final one. Negotiations will take place today between PSG and Real. ⚪️🇫🇷 #RealMadrid #Mbappé



Real Madrid know that Mbappé is pushing. He only wants Real Madrid. Patience. pic.twitter.com/FOj231gw6J