Uppgifter: Real Madrid vinner dragkamp om supertalang

Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid: HERE WE GO! The offer has been accepted tonight by Rennes. €31m plus add ons. Medical already completed tonight. ⚪️🚨 #DeadlineDay



Paperworks are signed. Official today. He goes to Real NOW – no loan. Camavinga picks Real over Man Utd and PSG. pic.twitter.com/lMCkuM4Nig