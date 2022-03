Uppgifter: Juventus har gett Pogba ett kontraktserbjudande

🚨✅ No surprise from Feb 15th: #Juventus have offered a contract to #Pogba and the negotiation is moving swiftly. ⚪⚫



📌🇫🇷 On the table, about €9M+bonuses [set around €3M] for the #MUFC player: ongoing discussion on the variables. The #Pogback time may not be that far. 🐓⚽ https://t.co/0istcaH9p5