19-åring gör en historisk insats och ger storklubben hopp igen

👀 A hat-trick for teenager Matthew Hoppe, but not the MotM rating as Schalke earn a first league win in 358 days



⭐️ The award, and perfect rating, goes to Amine Harit



⚽️ Goals – 1

🅰️ Assists – 3

🤤 Dribbles – 5

🔐 Key Passes – 4

🏹 Shots – 2

🧠 Interceptions – 2

📈 Rating – 10 pic.twitter.com/mTRIO4xfXK