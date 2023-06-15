Följer

Gigantmöte direkt i Premier League - spelschemat släppt

Premier League

Spelschemat för Premier League 2023/24 har släppts.
Nu står ALLA omgångar helt klara. 

2:26
Foto: Julia Koch/Bildbyrån, Chris Radburn/Bildbyrån, Jon Olav Nesvold/Bildbyrån, Phil Noble/Bildbyrån

I spelaren ovan ser du Man City lyfta CL-bucklan.

Manchester City stod för en storartad säsong 2022/23. Laget, som leds av tränaren Pep Guardiola, knep ligatiteln, FA-cupen och Champions League-bucklan.

Nu ska Manchester-klubben ge sig in i en ny Premier League-säsong tillsammans med de andra giganterna i ligan.

Alla omgångar har nu också presenterats och City ställs mot nykomlingen Burnley, där landslagsbacken Hjalmar Ekdal spelar. Giganten Chelsea, med den nye tränaren Mauricio Pochettino, ställs mot Liverpool i premiären. Manchester United, med Anthony Elanga och Victor Nilsson Lindelöf, möter Wolves.

Alexander Isak och Emil Krafths Newcastle ställs mot Man City redan i den andra omgången. I premiären tar sig svenskarnas lag an Aston Villa.

Premier League startar den 11 augusti.

Se faktarutan för ALLA omgångar!

Här är spelschemat

Premier League

Omgång 1

11 augusti
Burnley-Manchester City

12 augusti
Arsenal-Nottigham Forest
Bournemouth-West Ham
Brighton-Luton
Everton-Fulham
Sheffield United-Crystal Palace
Newcastle-Aston Villa

13 augusti
Brentford-Tottenham
Chelsea-Liverpool

14 augusti
Man United-Wolves

Omgång 2

Aston Villa v Everton
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town v Burnley
Man City v Newcastle
Nott'm Forest v Sheff Utd
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Brighton

Omgång 3

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Fulham
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Luton Town
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Nott'm Forest
Newcastle v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Man City

Omgång 4

Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Nott'm Forest
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Luton Town v West Ham
Man City v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Everton

Omgång 5

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Luton Town
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nott'm Forest v Burnley
Spurs v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Omgång 6

Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Man Utd
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v West Ham
Luton Town v Wolves
Man City v Nott'm Forest
Sheff Utd v Newcastle

Omgång 7

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Brighton
Everton v Luton Town
Fulham v Chelsea
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Nott'm Forest v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Sheff Utd
Wolves v Man City

Omgång 8

Arsenal v Man City
Brighton v Liverpool
Burnley v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Nott'm Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Sheff Utd
Luton Town v Spurs
Man Utd v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Aston Villa

Omgång 9

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nott'm Forest v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Man Utd
Spurs v Fulham

Omgång 10

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Arsenal v Sheff Utd
Aston Villa v Luton Town
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Liverpool v Nott'm Forest
Man Utd v Man City
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Newcastle

Omgång 11

Brentford v West Ham
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Fulham v Man Utd
Luton Town v Liverpool
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nott'm Forest v Aston Villa
Sheff Utd v Wolves
Spurs v Chelsea

Omgång 12

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brighton v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Brentford
Man Utd v Luton Town
West Ham v Nott'm Forest
Wolves v Spurs

Omgång 13

Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Fulham v Wolves
Luton Town v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nott'm Forest v Brighton
Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Aston Villa

Omgång 14

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Luton Town
Burnley v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Brighton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nott'm Forest v Everton
West Ham v Crystal Palace

Omgång 15

Aston Villa v Man City
Brighton v Brentford
Everton v Newcastle
Fulham v Nott'm Forest
Luton Town v Arsenal
Sheff Utd v Liverpool
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Chelsea 

Omgång 16

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v West Ham
Luton Town v Man City
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Sheff Utd v Brentford
Spurs v Newcastle
Wolves v Nott'm Forest

Omgång 17

AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Sheff Utd
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Fulham
Nott'm Forest v Spurs
West Ham v Wolves

Omgång 18

Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Burnley
Liverpool v Arsenal
Luton Town v Newcastle
Man City v Brentford
Nott'm Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Everton
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Chelsea

Omgång 19

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Nott'm Forest
Sheff Utd v Luton Town

Mer inom kort.

Publicerad 2023-06-15 kl 10:02

