Gigantmöte direkt i Premier League - spelschemat släppt

Omgång 1
11 augusti
Burnley-Manchester City
12 augusti
Arsenal-Nottigham Forest
Bournemouth-West Ham
Brighton-Luton
Everton-Fulham
Sheffield United-Crystal Palace
Newcastle-Aston Villa
13 augusti
Brentford-Tottenham
Chelsea-Liverpool
14 augusti
Man United-Wolves
Omgång 2
Aston Villa v Everton
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town v Burnley
Man City v Newcastle
Nott'm Forest v Sheff Utd
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Brighton
Omgång 3
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Fulham
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Luton Town
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Nott'm Forest
Newcastle v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Man City
Omgång 4
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Nott'm Forest
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Luton Town v West Ham
Man City v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Everton
Omgång 5
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Luton Town
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nott'm Forest v Burnley
Spurs v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool
Omgång 6
Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Man Utd
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v West Ham
Luton Town v Wolves
Man City v Nott'm Forest
Sheff Utd v Newcastle
Omgång 7
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Brighton
Everton v Luton Town
Fulham v Chelsea
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Nott'm Forest v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Sheff Utd
Wolves v Man City
Omgång 8
Arsenal v Man City
Brighton v Liverpool
Burnley v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Nott'm Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Sheff Utd
Luton Town v Spurs
Man Utd v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Aston Villa
Omgång 9
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nott'm Forest v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Man Utd
Spurs v Fulham
Omgång 10
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Arsenal v Sheff Utd
Aston Villa v Luton Town
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Liverpool v Nott'm Forest
Man Utd v Man City
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Newcastle
Omgång 11
Brentford v West Ham
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Fulham v Man Utd
Luton Town v Liverpool
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nott'm Forest v Aston Villa
Sheff Utd v Wolves
Spurs v Chelsea
Omgång 12
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brighton v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Brentford
Man Utd v Luton Town
West Ham v Nott'm Forest
Wolves v Spurs
Omgång 13
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Fulham v Wolves
Luton Town v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nott'm Forest v Brighton
Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Aston Villa
Omgång 14
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Luton Town
Burnley v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Brighton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nott'm Forest v Everton
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Omgång 15
Aston Villa v Man City
Brighton v Brentford
Everton v Newcastle
Fulham v Nott'm Forest
Luton Town v Arsenal
Sheff Utd v Liverpool
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Chelsea
Omgång 16
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v West Ham
Luton Town v Man City
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Sheff Utd v Brentford
Spurs v Newcastle
Wolves v Nott'm Forest
Omgång 17
AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Sheff Utd
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Fulham
Nott'm Forest v Spurs
West Ham v Wolves
Omgång 18
Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Burnley
Liverpool v Arsenal
Luton Town v Newcastle
Man City v Brentford
Nott'm Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Everton
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Chelsea
Omgång 19
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Nott'm Forest
Sheff Utd v Luton Town
Mer inom kort.