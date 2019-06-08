FÖLJER:

ENGLAND
18:00

LISTA: Jiménez, Hazard, James - här är alla bekräftade övergångar i Premier League hittills

Foto: Bildbyrån

Den engelska transferfönstret öppnade den 16 maj.
Här är samtliga bekräftade övergångar i Premier League, enligt PL:s hemsida.

Arsenal
In:
Ut: Aaron Ramsey, Petr Cech, Danny Welbeck, Stephan Lichsteiner

Aston Villa
In: Jota (Birmingham)
Ut: Albert Adomah, Mark Bunn, Ritchie De Laet, Tommy Elphick, Alan Hutton, Mile Jedinak, Ross McCormack, Micah Richards, Glenn Whelan, Gary Gardner

Bournemouth
In: Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City)
Ut: Marc Pugh, Jordan Holmes, James Boote

Brighton
In:
Ut: Bruno, Joe Tomlinson

Burnley
In: Joel Senior (Curzon Ashton)
Ut: Jon Walters, Stephen Ward, Anders Lindegaard, Peter Crouch,

Chelsea
In:
Ut: Gary Cahill, Fankaty Dabo, Rob Green, Eden Hazard, Eduardo Carvalho

Crystal Palace
In:
Ut: Jason Puncheon, Julian Speroni, Bakary Sako, Ollie O'Dwyer, Joseph Hungbo, Tyler Brown, Pape Soare

Everton
In: Jonas Lössl (Huddersfield)
Ut: Phil Jagielka, Ashley Williams, Harry Charsley, Boris Mathis, Mateusz Hewelt, Jack Kiersey, Danny Bramall, Joe Hilton, Chris Renshaw

Leicester
In:
Ut: Shinji Okazaki, Danny Simpson

Liverpool
In:
Ut: Alberto Moreno, Daniel Sturridge, Connor Randall, Adam Bogdan

Manchester City
In:
Ut: Vincent Kompany, Patrick Roberts

Manchester United
In: Daniel James (Swansea)
Ut: Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia, James Wilson

Newcastle
In:
Ut: Mohamed Diame, Cal Roberts, Josef Yarney

Norwich
In: Patrick Roberts (LÅN)
Ut: Carlton Morris, Mason Bloomfield

Sheffield United
In:
Ut: Paul Coutts, Martin Cranie, Conor Washington, Daniel Lafferty, Caolan Lavery

Southampton:
In:
Ut: Jonathan Afolabi, Jamie Bradley Green, Steven Davis, Jake Flannigan, Siphesihle Mdlalose, Ben Rowthorn

Tottenham
In: Kion Etete (Notts County)
Ut: Michel Vorm, Dylan Duncan, Charlie Freeman, Tom Glover, Connor Ogilvie
Jamie Reynolds, Fernando Llorente

Watford
In:
Ut: Obbi Oulare, Miguel Britos, Tommie Hoban, Heurelho Gomes

West Ham
In: Roberto (Espanyol), David Martin (Millwall)
Ut: Adrian, Andy Carroll, Samir Nasri, Toni Martinez, Moses Makasi, Lucas Perez, Noha Sylvestre, Vashon Neufville, Josh Pask, Edimilson Fernandes

Wolves
In: Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Hong Wan (Yeovil Town)
Ut: Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Michal Zyro, Carlos Heredia, Ben Goodliffe, Aaron Hayden, Diego Lattie, Enzo Sauvage, Christian Herc

Publicerad 2019-06-08 kl 18:00
