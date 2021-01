Uppgifter: Premier League-match i fara - kan flyttas

🚨 Talks taking place to postpone Aston Villa v Spurs on Wed 🚨



🔀 May be replaced with Spurs v Fulham, with Fulham v Chelsea pushed back from Fri to Sat



😡 #FFC not happy after playing 120 minutes v #QPR over weekend@TheAthleticUK #COVID19 #THFC #AVFC https://t.co/iawWR0VGSH