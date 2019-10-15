FÖLJER:

Alexander Isak nobbad – inte kvar bland de nominerade till ärofyllda priset

Foto: Bildbyrån/TT Nyhetsbyrån

Alexander Isak fanns kvar bland de 40 nominerade till Golden Boy 2019.
När listan reducerats till 20 stycken har svensken petats.
Kvar är bland annat Ansu Fati och Joao Felix.

I september hade nomineringslistan till Golden Boy (priset som italienska tidningen Tuttosport delar ut till europiska ligornas bästa spelare under 21 år) minskat.

Från 80 namn till 40, kvar på listan fanns då Sveriges och Real Sociedads Alexander Isak. Men nu har listan reducerats ytterligare en gång och nu finns endast 20 namn kvar.

Då har 20-årige Isak petats och kan således inte vinna priset som Kylian Mbappé, Paul Pogba, Sergio Agüero, Wayne Rooney och Lionel Messi en gång vunnit.

Kvar på listan finns dock en hel del bekanta namn. Bland annat Barcelonas Ansu Fati, Atletico Madrids Joao Felix, Evertons Moise Kean och Borussia Dortmunds Mason Mount.

Fjolårsvinnaren Matthijs de Ligt, till vardags i Juventus med en fjolårssäsong i Ajax som slutade med succé är också kvar.

Vinnaren utses på en gala i Turin den 16:e december och vinnaren bestäms genom en omröstning av journalister från Europa, likt den omröstning som sker vid Ballon d'Or.

FAKTA

Golden Boy 2019-nomineringar:

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus, Netherlands)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Canada)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan, Italy)

Ansu Fati (Barcelona, Spain)

Philip Foden (Manchester City, England)

Matteo Guendozi (Arsenal, France)

Erling Haland (RB Salzburg, Norway)

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid, Portugal)

Dejan Joveljic (Eintracht Frankfurt, Serbia)

Moise Kean (Everton, Italy)

Kang-in Lee (Valencia, South Korea)

Andrij Oleksijovyc (Valladolid, Ukraine)

Danyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Mason Mount (Chelsea, England)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, England)

Ferran Torres (Valencia, Spain)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma, Italy)

Källa: FootballItalia.com

Publicerad 2019-10-15 kl 10:37
Alexander Isak
Real Sociedad
La Liga

