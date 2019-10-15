Alexander Isak nobbad – inte kvar bland de nominerade till ärofyllda priset

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus, Netherlands)
Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Canada)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan, Italy)
Ansu Fati (Barcelona, Spain)
Philip Foden (Manchester City, England)
Matteo Guendozi (Arsenal, France)
Erling Haland (RB Salzburg, Norway)
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)
Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid, Portugal)
Dejan Joveljic (Eintracht Frankfurt, Serbia)
Moise Kean (Everton, Italy)
Kang-in Lee (Valencia, South Korea)
Andrij Oleksijovyc (Valladolid, Ukraine)
Danyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)
Mason Mount (Chelsea, England)
Rodrygo (Real Madrid, Brazil)
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, England)
Ferran Torres (Valencia, Spain)
Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma, Italy)
Källa: FootballItalia.com