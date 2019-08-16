FÖLJER:

SPANIEN
14:32

Hazard missar premiären med skada - kan missa upp till fyra veckor

Foto: Bildbyrån

Eden Hazard får vänta på sin La Liga debut med Real Madrid.
Belgaren är skadad i låret och förväntas, enligt AS, att missa upp till fyra veckor.

Eden Hazard var sommarens stora värvning för Real Madrid, när han anslöt till den spanska klubben för en rapporterad summa av 1,5 miljarder kronor. Men nu får belgaren vänta på att göra sin debut.

Real Madrid meddelade på fredagen på sin hemsida att spelaren är skadad i vänster lår och att han kommer missa premiären mot Celta Vigo i helgen. Klubben menar att de fortsätter utvärdera skadan innan de kommer med en diagnos, men enligt spanska AS kan mittfältaren missa upp till fyra veckor med skadan.

Enligt den spanska tidningen kan han därmed missa de tre första matcherna på säsongen, samt Belgiens EM-kvalmatcher mot San Marino och Skottland i början av september. Den första matchen han förväntas vara tillbaka till är hemmamatchen mot Levante i mitten av september.

Real Madrids möte med Celta Vigo börjar klockan 17.00 under lördagen och sänds på C More Fotboll och streamat på cmore.se.

FAKTA

Så sänds de kommande matcherna i La Liga

Fredag 16 augusti: 
21.00: Athletic Bilbao - FC Barcelona, Sportkanalen

Lördag 17 augusti: 
17.00: Celta Vigo - Real Madrid, C More Live 3
19.00: Valencia - Real Sociedad, Sportkanalen
21.00: Leganes - Osasuna, C More Live
21.00: Villarreal - Granada, C More Fotboll

Söndag 18 augusti:
17.00: Deportivo Alaves - Levante, C More Live
19.00: Espanyol - Sevilla, C More Live
21.00: Atletico Madrid - Getafe, Sportkanalen

Måndag 19 augusti: 
20.00: Real Mallorca - Eibar, C More Live 3
22.00: Real Betis - Valladolid, C More Fotboll

Fredag 23 augusti:
20.00: Granada - Sevilla, Granada - Sevilla
22.00: Levante - Villarreal, C More Fotboll

Lördag 24 augusti: 
17.00: Osasuna - Eibar, C More Live 3
19.00: Real Madrid - Valladolid, C More Fotboll
21.00: Valencia - Celta Vigo, C More Fotboll
21.00: Getafe - Bilbao, C More Live

Söndag 25 augusti: 
17.00: Deportivo Alaves - Espanyol, C More Live
19.00: Real Mallorca - Real Sociedad, Sportkanalen
21.00: FC Barcelona - Real Betis, Sportkanalen

Måndag 26 augusti: 
21.00: Leganes - Atletico Madrid, C More Fotboll

Lördag 31 augusti:
17.00: Osasuna -  FC Barcelona, C More Live
19.00: Getafe - Deportivo Alaves, C More Live
19.00: Levante - Real Valladolid, C More Live 2
20.45: Bilbao - Real Sociedad, C More Fotboll
20.45: Sevilla - Celta Vigo, C More Live 3
21.00: Real Betis - Leganes, C More Live

Söndag 1 september:
17.00: Valencia - Real Mallorca, C More Live 4
19.00: Atletico Madrid - Eibar, C More Live 4
19.00: Espanyol - Granada, C More Live 5
21.00: Villarreal - Real Madrid, Sportkanalen

Publicerad 2019-08-16 kl 14:32
Eden Hazard
Real Madrid
La Liga

