SPANIEN
07:47

TV: I dag börjar La Liga - här är det du behöver veta

I spelaren ses en introduktion till den sundande säsongen i Spanien.

I kväll sparkar La Liga igång.
Vilka är förutsättningarna inför seriestarten?
Fotbollskanalen och C More ger det du behöver veta inför säsongsstarten.

Athletic Bilbao mot Barcelona inleder årets säsong i La Liga under fredagskvällen. Barça är regerande mästare och har bland annat förstärkt med mittfältaren Frenkie De Jong. Real Madrid har samtidigt plockat in Eden Hazard - och Atletico Madrid vann dragkampen om supertalangen Joao Felix.

I klippet ovan får du en tre minuter lång introduktion till årets ligastart i Spanien! 

Mötet mellan Athletic Bilbao och Barcelona visas på Sportkanalen och kan streamas på cmore.se. Sändningen startar 20.45.

Så sänds de nya ligorna på C More

FAKTA

Så sänds de kommande matcherna i La Liga

Fredag 16 augusti: 
21.00: Athletic Bilbao - FC Barcelona, Sportkanalen

Lördag 17 augusti: 
17.00: Celta Vigo - Real Madrid, C More Live 3
19.00: Valencia - Real Sociedad, Sportkanalen
21.00: Leganes - Osasuna, C More Live
21.00: Villarreal - Granada, C More Fotboll

Söndag 18 augusti:
17.00: Deportivo Alaves - Levante, C More Live
19.00: Espanyol - Sevilla, C More Live
21.00: Atletico Madrid - Getafe, Sportkanalen

Måndag 19 augusti: 
20.00: Real Mallorca - Eibar, C More Live 3
22.00: Real Betis - Valladolid, C More Fotboll

Fredag 23 augusti:
20.00: Granada - Sevilla, Granada - Sevilla
22.00: Levante - Villarreal, C More Fotboll

Lördag 24 augusti: 
17.00: Osasuna - Eibar, C More Live 3
19.00: Real Madrid - Valladolid, C More Fotboll
21.00: Valencia - Celta Vigo, C More Fotboll
21.00: Getafe - Bilbao, C More Live

Söndag 25 augusti: 
17.00: Deportivo Alaves - Espanyol, C More Live
19.00: Real Mallorca - Real Sociedad, Sportkanalen
21.00: FC Barcelona - Real Betis, Sportkanalen

Måndag 26 augusti: 
21.00: Leganes - Atletico Madrid, C More Fotboll

Lördag 31 augusti:
17.00: Osasuna -  FC Barcelona, C More Live
19.00: Getafe - Deportivo Alaves, C More Live
19.00: Levante - Real Valladolid, C More Live 2
20.45: Bilbao - Real Sociedad, C More Fotboll
20.45: Sevilla - Celta Vigo, C More Live 3
21.00: Real Betis - Leganes, C More Live

Söndag 1 september:
17.00: Valencia - Real Mallorca, C More Live 4
19.00: Atletico Madrid - Eibar, C More Live 4
19.00: Espanyol - Granada, C More Live 5
21.00: Villarreal - Real Madrid, Sportkanalen

Publicerad 2019-08-16 kl 07:47
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
La Liga

