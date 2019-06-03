FÖLJER:

23:00

Supervecka att vänta - 63 matcher i TV4 och C Mores kanaler

Foto: Bildbyrån.

En riktig supervecka väntar i TV4:s och C Mores kanaler.
Mellan fredag och tisdag visas 63 matcher – från herrarnas EM-kval, damernas VM-slutspel och Nations League.

En riktig fotbollsfest står för dörren. För herrlandslagets del väntar EM-kvalmatcher mot Malta och Spanien, dessutom vankas slutspel i Uefa Nations League och på damsidan är det som bekant dags för VM i Frankrike.

I TV4 och C Mores kanaler visas hela 63 matcher de kommande dagarna – och du hittar alla tider och kanaler i faktarutan nedan.

FAKTA

Kommande matcher i TV4 och C Mores kanaler

EM-kval, herrar:

7 juni, 18:00: Georgien - Gibraltar, C More Play
7 juni, 20:45: Sverige - Malta, TV4/ C More Fotboll
7 juni, 20:45: Färöarna - Spanien, C More Live
7 juni, 20:45: Danmark - Irland, C More Play
7 juni, 20:45: Lettland - Israel, C More Play
7 juni, 20:45: Litauen - Luxemburg, C More Play
7 juni, 20:45: Makedonien - Polen, C More Play
7 juni, 20:45: Montenegro - Kosovo, C More Play
7 juni, 20:45: Tjeckien - Bulgarien, C More Play
7 juni, 20:45: Ukraina - Serbien, C More Play
7 juni, 20:45: Österrike - Slovenien, C More Play
7 juni, 20:45: Norge - Rumänien, Sportkanalen
8 juni, 15:00: Island - Albanien, C More Play
8 juni, 15:00: Kroatien - Wales, Sportkanalen
8 juni, 18:00: Armenien - Liechtenstein, C More Play
8 juni, 18:00: Azerbajdzjan - Ungern, C More Play
8 juni, 18:00: Estland - Nordirland, C More Play
8 juni, 18:00: Moldavien- Andorra, C More Play
8 juni, 18:00: Ryssland - San Marino, C More Play
8 juni, 18:00: Finland  - Bosnien, Sportkanalen
8 juni, 20:45: Turkiet - Frankrike, TV12/C More Live
8 juni, 20:45: Grekland - Italien, C More Fotboll
8 juni, 20:45: Belgien - Kazakstan, C More Play
8 juni, 20:45: Skottland - Cypern, C More Play
8 juni, 20:45: Vitryssland - Tyskland, C More Play
10 juni, 20:45: Spanien - Sverige, TV4/C More Fotboll
10 juni, 20:45: Bulgarien - Kosovo, C More Play
10 juni, 20:45: Danmark - Georgien, C More Play
10 juni, 20:45: Irland - Gibraltar, C More Play
10 juni, 20:45: Makedonien - Österrike, C More Play
10 juni, 20:45: Malta- Rumänien, C More Play
10 juni, 20:45: Polen - Israel, C More Play
10 juni, 20:45: Serbien - Litauen, C More Play
10 juni, 20:45: Tjeckien - Montenegro, C More Play
10 juni, 20:45: Färöarna - Norge, Sportkanalen
11 juni, 16:00: Kazakstan - San Marino, C More Play
11 juni, 18:00: Azerbajdzjan - Slovakien, C More Play
11 juni, 20:45: Belgien - Skottland, C More Live 2
11 juni, 20:45: Andorra - Frankrike, C More Play
11 juni, 20:45: Grekland - Armenien, C More Play
11 juni, 20:45: Italien - Bosnien, C More Play
11 juni, 20:45: Liechtenstein - Finland, C More Play
11 juni, 20:45: Ryssland - Cypern, C More Play
11 juni, 20:45: Tyskland - Estland, C More Play
11 juni, 20:45: Ungern - Wales, C More Play
11 juni, 20:45: Vitryssland - Nordirland, C More Play
11 juni, 20:45:  Island - Turkiet, Sportkanalen

Uefa Nations League, herrar:                                                                                                

5 juni, 20:45: Portugal - Schweiz, TV4/C More Fotboll
6 juni, 20:45: Nederländerna - England, TV4/C More Fotboll
9 juni, 15:00: Semifinal, TV4/C More Live
9 juni, 20:45: Final, TV4/C More Fotboll

VM, damer:                                                                                                                             

7 juni, 21:00: Frankrike - Sydkorea, TV12/C More Live 2
8 juni, 15:00: Tyskland - Kina TV4/C More Live
8 juni, 18:00: Spanien - Sydafrika, TV12/C More Live
8 juni, 21:00: Norge - Nigeria, Sportkanalen
9 juni, 13:00: Australien - Italien, TV4/C More Live 2
9 juni, 15:30: Brasilien - Jamaica, Sportkanalen
9 juni, 18:00: England - Skottland, TV12/C More Fotboll
10 juni, 18:00: Argentina - Japan, TV12/C More Fotboll
10 juni, 21:00: Kanada - Kamerun, TV12/C More Live 2
11 juni, 15:00: Nya Zeeland - Nederländerna, TV4/C More Fotboll
11 juni, 18:00: Chile - Sverige, TV4/C More Fotboll
11 juni, 21:00: USA - Thailand, TV12/C More Fotboll

Publicerad 2019-06-03 kl 23:00
Sverige
VM 2019
EM-kval
UEFA Nations League

SVENSKA LANDSLAGET PÅ C MORE

