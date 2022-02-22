"I knew they would have my back if I missed"

To take a shot from the penalty spot is a lot of pressure for anybody at an Olympic final. Imagine then to be 23 years old with the weight of an entire nation on your shoulders, but with the support from everyone around, everything is possible.

- I think it goes back to our group in Canada and our belief in each other. I knew that my teammates trusted me in that situation and that they would have my back if I missed, says Fleming in Their Pitch.

- Another part why our team was successful in penalties this summer comes down to preparation. Going into a big tournament we realized that although we don’t want to end up in a shoot-out it is a very real possibility, and so it was something we practiced as a team in the buildup.

The 23-year-old further explains the consistency in her routine as a shooter before every shoot-out. And how she tried to convince herself that she wanted to be in that situation.

- It was the way I was speaking before I took the penalty and being confident in where I was going to place it and not second guess it knowing it was my job as a shooter to give the keeper the hardest time. And if I put it in the spot I wanted to and the keeper made a great save, then so be it.

Fleming also talks about the support from captain, Christine Sinclair, who also happens to be one of the biggest stars in Canadian football of all time.

- It was never an individual taking the penalty, it was a very distinct belief in our team. When “Sinc” handed me the ball in the game against the US she said: “We have your back regardless of that happens”. No one would be mad if I missed and I think a lot comes down to my teammates and their trust.

