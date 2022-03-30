Rebecka Blomqvist - a goalscorer with many qualities

- Rebecka is determined, driven, and has always worked hard to get even better. We have played together for many years but most of the time we probably spent in the gym where we have always pushed each other (and sometimes talked a lot of nonsense).

As a player, she is all-around with the ability to find the right space and be in the right place, at the right time. A real goal scorer. She can play in all offensive positions and has the speed to get behind the backline while her technique also masters the game in front of it. Forming an attacking duo with Rebecka was easy, I always knew I had her running behind me when I went into a duel.

ANNONS

But above all, we shared five years of much laughter that ended up with us wearing those golden hats after winning the league title in 2020.

This week's player in Their Pitch is Rebecka Blomqvist, a forward in the Swedish women's national team and in Vfl Wolfsburg. After 124 games in the Damallsvenskan with Kopparbergs / Göteborgs FC (now BK Häcken), Blomqvist left Sweden to play in Germany and the Frauen Bundesliga at the end of 2020. In the above description of Blomqvist, a former partner in attacking while in Gothenburg, Pauline Hammarlund is quoted. These two came to form a successful attacking pair and created teamwork that ensured that Blomqvist ended up in second place in the Damallsvenskan best goalscorer back in 2018 and 2019. During her six seasons with Gothenburg, Blomqvist scored in total 46 goals.

ANNONS

Blomqvist was born and raised in Uddevalla, Sweden. She played in one of the lower divisions, Div 1 Norra Götland, with her local club, IK Rössö Uddevalla before she signed with Kopparbergs / Göteborgs FC to play in the Swedish top flight in the 2015 season.

In December 2020, the Swedish striker signed for the German champions, Vfl Wolfsburg to move abroad to play in the Frauen Bundesliga. Kopparbergs / Göteborgs FC won the Swedish League title Blomqvist's last season and after several stable and consistent performances by the striker, it wasn’t a surprise that the bigger clubs out in Europe wanted to get her signature. Blomqvist got one title with Wolfsburg in 2021, the DFB Pokal Cup and for the first time in years Wolfsburg came second in the league when biggest rival FC Bayern Munich, snatched the league title.

ANNONS

On February 5th 2021, Blomqvist not just made her debut for Wolfsburg, she also scored her first goal, in a snowy match at the AOK Stadion, against FFC Turbine Potsdam.

REBECKA BLOMQVIST GÖR 1-0!!!!!!!!! FÖR ETT AV VÄRLDENS BÄSTA KLUBBLAG!!! I DEBUTEN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OpdvpanNzP

— Lisa Ek (@eken5) February 5, 2021

Blomqvist played her first match with the Swedish senior national team in 2019 when she played a European Championship qualification match against Lettland in September. A match that Sweden won 4 to 1. To this day, Blomqvist has 11 appearances with Sweden and she has scored one goal.

Who are the football player and forward Rebecka Blomqvist on the pitch? What other players in Sweden is she competing with to get into the starting eleven looking at her position ahead of the Euro 2022 in England this summer?

ANNONS

In Transfer Lab, we look at Blomqvist's metrics ​​in the player profile ‘Striker - All Round. Her qualities lie within the short passes, finishes, touches inside the box and carries. She is ranked in the 98th percentile when we compare her with all the forwards in the Frauen Bundesliga looking back at the last 12 months.

Short passes she ranks 79, finishes 74, touches inside the box 86 and carries 93.

Blomqvist has several qualities, there’s no doubt about that. However, she competes with players such as Fridolina Rolfö, Lina Hurtig and Olivia Schough in the Swedish national team, to name a few. Although she can play as a central striker as well, she is often used as a left-winger. The mentioned trio can also play that position and what Blomqvist probably needs the most right now is playing time in Wolfsburg. Rolfö, Hurtig and Schough often start are the first choices to start in their respective clubs.

ANNONS

If you compare Blomqvist in TransferLab with the previously mentioned national team players, we can still see that she is close to all of them across all metrics. Her profile is similar to all of them. However, Blomqvist is a few years younger than those we compare her with and she has not yet had her real breakthrough in Germany. However, there should be no arguments about whether Blomqvist has a bright and important future in the Swedish national team or not. More playing time in her club, some goals scored as well as some assists made could probably do the trick to get her to steal some minutes in the blue and yellow shirt!

