Tactical insight: Fischer - best in aerial space

So far Fischer has made 189 appearances and has scored 23 goals for Sweden’s senior national team. After a massive and impressive career, which is not over yet, her current club is Linköping FC in the Damallsvenskan. Fischer signed a unique extension deal recently, a one-year deal with the Swedish top-flight club, which gives her the opportunity to play professional football and to spend time with her children. The contract means she can be on maternity leave for 20 % of her time.

Nilla Fischer has played in four World Cups; 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019, three Olympics; 2008, 2012 and 2016, three European Championships; 2009, 2013 and 2017. She has one Olympic bronze medal, WWC bronze medals from 2011 and 2019., but Fischer is yet to add a medal from the Euros.

During her playing days in Sweden, Fischer has represented two clubs in Damallsvenskan LdB FC Malmö and Linköping FC. In July 2013 she signed a contract with the Frauen Bundesliga giant, Vfl Wolfsburg, a club that she joined in January 2014. With the green Wolves she won the league title twice, the Champions league once and also worth mentioning is that Fischer was the team’s captain before she decided to move back to sweden in 2019.

From the statistics available, Fischer has scored 14 goals and made 4 assists in the Swedish league over the years.

What kind of player is Nilla Fischer? What are her skills and what does she bring to her team?

When Pia Sundhage was the head coach of the Swedish National Team, she made Fischer a defender. Before that Fischer was playing as a central defensive midfielder. She takes us through that process in the podcast Their Pitch, where she shares the story of how it came about that she ended up as a defender. For some reason, it would be hard to argue against Sundhage’s reasoning, looking at Fischer’s track record and contribution for both club and country since the start of playing as centre-back. I don’t think no Swede that watched Sweden’s bronze medal match in France 2019 in the World Cup, will ever forget when Fischer practically saved Sweden from conceding at the end of the game, when she had positioned herself on the goalline, and prevented England from scoring after a corner kick.

Using the scouting tool Transfer Lab, we can watch Nilla Fischer metrics in the ‘Centre-back - All Round’ player profile, her quality particularly lies in short progressive passing and in her abilities in the air.

As you can see, she is ranked in the 87th percentile overall in the player profile for her position amongst centre-backs in the Damallsvenskan looking at a time frame for the last 24 months. Her short progressive passes 80th percentile and headers - defending from open play in the 78th percentile. Her wins in % aerial are ranked in the 94rd percentile.

Fischer has partnered up with Linda Sembrant in the past and they were the first choice pair as centre-backs in Rio, for the Olympic tournament in 2016 and in the WWC 2019. Sweden’s national team and Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden’s head coach, uses Fischer as a centre-back in a 4-3-3 formation or in a 3-4-3 formation.

With her ability in the passing game, Fischer has played a big part in Sweden’s buildup play throughout the years, and we also have to add her gained experience over the years, as one crucial factor as well.

The future

As a team, Sweden is known for their defending abilities and the growth of defenders gives us the opportunity to let TransferLab compare the centre-backs available now for Gerhardsson. Fischer is a standout, when it comes to defending in the air, when we compare her to Amanda Ilestedt, Magdalena Eriksson, Nathalie Björn, Emma Kullberg, Linda Sembrant and Josefine Rybrink.

As talked about before, when it comes to 1 v 1 defending, interceptions and tackles, Swedish defenders might not score high on these percentiles, but that has to be considered with the fact that Sweden also is known to really help each other out, as a team, off possession. The Swedish defensive unit as a whole has been proven as hard to break down.

If Fischer is fit and available for selection ahead of the Euros this summer, we might see the veteran be in England to fight, in order to get her first Euro medal to add to her collection.