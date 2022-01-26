Tactical insight - Hanna Glas: Allround fullback with a great passing game

Hanna Glas is a right-hand side full-back who has been a part of the Swedish senior national team since 2017, when she made her debut, coming on from the bench in the 75th minute in a friendly game against Norway.

So far Glas has made 51 appearances for Sweden. She joined her current club, FC Bayern München during the 2020 summer transfer window. Glas signed a three-year deal with the Frauen Bundesliga club, coming from Paris Saint-Germain.

During her playing days in Sweden, Glas has represented three clubs in Damallsvenskan including Sunnanå, Umeå IK and Eskilstuna United, although she never made an appearance for Sunnanå, due to injury.

Glas played in total 81 games in the Swedish top-flight, she scored 3 goals and made 8 assists.

What kind of player is Hanna Glas? What are her skills and what does she bring to her team?

Since Glas joined Bayern München, one might say that she really has made a breakthrough in Europe. Glas has been used in Bayern’s backline of four as a traditional full-back, but also as a wing-back when playing a back three. This is also her position playing for the Swedish national team.

Her Sweden teammate and close friend; Chelsea captain and defender, Magdalena Eriksson was asked to describe Glas, this is what she had to say;

“In my eyes, Hanna is a very complete full-back on the highest international level. She has fantastic qualities in her defensive one on one. She also has very good technique and likes to combine with her teammates higher up in the field. She even has a very good left foot that can score once or twice - She used it against my team last season. Apart from that, she is an amazing person with drive and motivation above the usual.”

Using the scouting tool Transfer Lab, we can watch her metrics in the ‘Full-back - All Round’ player profile, her quality particularly lies in short progressive passing, 1 vs 1 defending and aerial wins in %.

As you can see, she is ranked in the 97 percentile overall in the player profile for her position amongst full-backs in the Frauen Bundesliga looking at a time frame for the last 24 months. Her short progressive passes 89th percentile and 1 vs 1 win in % in the 87th percentile. Her wins in % aerial is ranked in the 93rd percentile.

Glas has established herself as a starting player in Sweden’s national team and Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden’s head coach, uses Glas as a full-back in a 4-3-3 formation or as a wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation.

With her ability to create space with her movement down the sideline, she was a very influential player during last summer’s Olympic tournament where she often was seen linking up with Sweden’s winger Sofia Jakobsson many times. In the opening game of the tournament, where Sweden beat the US with 3-0, Glas assisted Swedish forward Lina Hurtig with a nice cross after we saw a very good linkup play between Glas and Jakobsson.

The 3-0 goal Hurtig put in with a nice header, after a perfect cross from Glas, started here as seen below: Glas moving forward, takes her progressive run and pass the ball to Jakobsson.





And then she keeps on running, till she's side by side with Jakobsson, who then, timed her pass perfectly with Glas overlapped run into the empty area down on the flank as seen below.

And the rest is history. And a goal. From a cross into the box, where Lina Hurtig was situated.

All images and print screens come from Wyscout.

German and Frauen Bundesliga Champion

Glas came from France and PSG, after finishing 2nd in the Division Feminine, to join Bayern München in summer 2020. In her first season with the Reds in Germany, she won the Frauen Bundesliga league title and reached the UEFA Champions League semi-final, where Bayern were knocked out by Chelsea with the aggregated score of 4-2.

Bayern holds first place in the league table at time of writing but with one more game played than Vfl Wolfsburg. In Bayern, Glas competes for a spot in the starting lineup against first and foremost Giulia Gwinn who is a German national team player. In the Frauen Bundesliga, Glas has scored 4 goals so far and she has also made 6 assists.

About TransferLab Scouting Tool:

