Tactical insight: Italian short passing could be ticket to Sweden team

Elin Landström is a left-hand side full-back who is born and football raised in Umeå, Sweden.

Landström joined the Italian side Inter last summer, after having made 207 appearances in the Swedish top-flight, the Damallsvenskan. She has represented three clubs in the Swedish league; Umeå IK, Kopparbergs/Göteborgs FC (now BK Häcken) and Linköping FC. She has earned caps with Sweden’s youth teams, U17, U19 and U23.

Landström made her debut in the Damallsvenskan in 2010 and featured in 16 matches for Umeå during her first season. In 2016 she signed for Kopparbergs/Göteborgs FC where she played two seasons before joining that year's reigning Swedish champions, Linköpings FC. In Linköping, she worked hard to develop her game and was a regular starter and an essential part of the team's starting formation in her left-back role before she signed with Inter to play in Serie A Femminile.

Up until now, Landström has played in a total of 12 out of 14 games in the Italian league where she has contributed with one assist so far but is still waiting for her first league goal. Inter is placed 5th in the Serie A table.

The question is, who is Elin Landström? What are her skills and what does she bring to her team? And why is it, that such an experienced full-back like Landström hasn’t made it to Sweden’s national team yet?



For every season, since Landström made her Swedish league debut, she has taken big steps in her own development. Landström can both serve as a traditional left-hand side full-back in a back four such as a wingback in a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-3 formation. After playing in both Umeå and Linköping with former football player Lisa Hurtig, the centre-back describes Landström like this:

- Elin is a flexible player 1 vs 1 defensively and has also developed her attacking skills a lot. When in possession of the ball while attacking we have discussed her touches a lot, and how quick she should accelerate with the ball in attack. She is tactical and she always gives a 100 percent. It has always been easy to play with Elin in a backline, she and I have always understood each other's playing style. Elin has great shooting abilites and masters several different striking techniques, I wish she gets to handle more free kicks in Inter so we get to see some nice goals with that left foot of hers.





Using the scouting tool Transfer Lab, we can see Landström’s metrics in the ‘Full-back - All Round’ player profile. It’s obvious that her quality lies in the short passing game; where she is ranked on the 88th percentile for the short progressive passing, but also touches in the final third, interceptions and passes into the box, where she ranks 77th, 71st and 71st.

As you can see, she is ranked in the 89th percentile overall in the player profile for her position amongst full-backs in Serie A looking at a time frame of the last 12 months.

With her passing abilities, Landström can provide a lot in the attacking game for her team and in Inter Landström has had plenty of playing time since joining her new club, and it seems like the Inter head coach Rita Guarino (who is the former Juventus head coach) has a lot of trust in Landström. So far Landström has appeared in 12 league games, 11 of them in the starting line-up.

What does Landström have to do in order to make it into Peter Gerhardsson’s national team?

In terms of growth regarding full-backs, this position seems to be a hard one to find new talents. In the last years, Sweden has had Jonna Andersson, Amanda Ilestedt, Magdalena Eriksson and Julia Roddar rotate on this position. Eriksson and Ilestedt are also played as centre-backs in their club teams and Roddar probably would serve the best as a midfielder. Players such as Lotta Ökvist has been in and out in the national team on the left-hand side full-back position to compete for a spot, yet Landström has never made it. Landström is registred to have been in the Swedish senior squad in November 2017 but was never subbed in to play.

What is interesting is if we let TransferLab compare these options Sweden has as left-hand side full-backs leaving Ilestedt. It might be and touch and go, but there are abilities and qualities where the likes of Landström would fit the bill. Especially looking at her short progressive passes, interceptions, headers - defending from open play and aerial wins in %. From looking at the other metrics she wouldn’t be that far behind in terms of being an interesting player for Peter Gerhardsson to consider as an option among the full-backs.

Landström’s move to Italy might have been a good choice strategically to take the necessary steps she needs to finally get the chance to prove herself in the national team. Will 2022 be Landström’s chance to make it into the colours of blue and yellow?







About TransferLab Scouting Tool:

TransferLab is a scouting software that goes beyond raw numbers. Feeding the data through our unique algorithm, the platform produces a host of predictive metrics which add depth and colour to the basic stats that are generally used within the football industry.

Applying these metrics to over 100,000 players in our database, TransferLab allows you to scout players to a level previously unavailable to most clubs. With the extensive suite of tools available within the platform, you can now discover players much more efficiently than ever before.

You can read more about TransferLab here