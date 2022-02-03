Tactical insight: Leadership and long passing

Olga Ahtinen is a defensive midfielder who has been a part of the Finnish national team since 2017 when she made her debut vs Russia on January 18.

So far, Ahtinen has made 36 appearances for Finland. She joined her current club, Linköping FC ahead of the 2020 season. Ahtinen joined the club after playing one season in the Swedish-top flight, Damallsvenskan with IF Limhamn Bunkeflo. Ahtinen has recently signed an extension with Linköping that will keep her at the club for the next two seasons. Prior to her current stint in Sweden, she spent two seasons with Bröndby IF in the Danish league, Gjensidige Kvindelige.

Up till now, Ahtinen has played in a total of 51 games in the league where she's contributed 2 assists but is still waiting for her first league goal.

The question is, who is Olga Ahtinen? What are her skills and what does she bring to her team?

Since Athinen left domestic football in Finland she has taken big steps in her career. The Finnish FA describes Ahtinen as a team player, with good communication skills on the field, Ahtinen supports, encourages and helps her teammates in every possible way. She is also described as a big part of the Finnish national team's future.



Ahtinen has often been used in Linköping's midfield as one of the double-pivot in a 3-5-2 formation but has also played as a lone defensive midfielder who acts as the glue between the backline and the attack.



Finland play a 4-4-2 formation with two 8's, where Ahtinen is competing for a starting position in the midfield against players such as Eveliina Summanen and Emmy Alanen who ar,e both well-known in Damallsvenskan.

Her international teammate and close friend; AIK forward Kaisa Collin was asked to describe Ahtinen, this is what she had to say:

- Olga is a true leader who is always hard to play against but at the same time, is very good to have alongside when we play in the national team. She is never quiet and is always very vocal on the pitch. She always wants to win and is never 100 % satisfied. She seems to have the motto; "It's always a competition". Olga knows what it takes to be professional and every day she tries to do it right. I know she is going to have success in life; both on and off the pitch. She really is a good teammate to everyone but to me, she is a real friend who is always going to be by my side.

Using the scouting tool Transfer Lab, we can see Ahtinen's metrics in the 'Defensive midfielder - All Round' player profile. It's obvious that her quality lies in both long and short progressive passing, 1 vs 1 defending, headers, and open play defending.

As you can see, she is ranked in the 93rd percentile overall in the player profile for her position amongst defensive midfielders in Damallsvenskan looking at a time frame of the last 12 months. Her long progressive passes are in the 95th percentile while the short progressive passes are in the 82nd percentile. Her 1 vs 1 defending is another highly rated skill putting her in the 90th percentile. Her quality from headers and open play defending is ranked in the 83rd percentile.

With her passing abilities, Ahtinen can serve as a deep lying playmaker for her team and if we let TransferLab show us what other defensive midfielders she is the most similar to above the 90 score mark, we find names such as Caroline Seger (FC Rosengård), Filippa Curmark (BK Häcken) and her fellow teammate, Eveliina Summanen, who recently joined Tottenham in the FA Women's Super League, from Kristianstads DFF.

The future

Ahtinen is a name we'll come to see more of in the future. She's one to watch in this season's Damallsvenskan where she will play an important role for Linköping to reach their targets of being in the top 3 and qualify for the UEFA Women's Champions League again. It will be no surprise to see Ahtinen wear the captain's armband for Linköping in this season demonstrating her leadership qualities.



About TransferLab Scouting Tool:

TransferLab is a scouting software that goes beyond raw numbers. Feeding the data through our unique algorithm, the platform produces a host of predictive metrics which add depth and colour to the basic stats that are generally used within the football industry.

Applying these metrics to over 100,000 players in our database, TransferLab allows you to scout players to a level previously unavailable to most clubs. With the extensive suite of tools available within the platform, you can now discover players much more efficiently than ever before.

You can read more about TransferLab here