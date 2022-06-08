Tactical insight: "Mary Earps - Wiegmans first choice for England?"

Mary Earps, goalkeeper in the English national team and in Manchester United is this week’s Their Pitch player. She made her debut for England’s senior team back in 2017 when they played against Switzerland on June 10. Since then Earps has played in 16 matches with England.

Earps signed for Manchester United in 2019 and has been a vital player for the Red Devils since they got promoted to the Women’s Super League the same year. In 2019 she was selected by Phil Neville (former England head coach) to be in the squad that came forth in the World Cup in France.

Earps development as a goalkeeper has been clear to all watching and following the WSL in England, and it’s no surprise she is the first choice between the posts for her club.

The England national team has three, even four good and quality goalkeepers, all of them, would have been more than enough to be the first choice as goalkeepers in many teams..

Earps biggest competition at the moment might be Ellie Roebuck, starting goalkeeper in local rivales Manchester City and Hanna Hampton from Aston Villa.

First choice for Sarina Wiegman?

Earps has, before joining United, played for Nottingham Forest, Bristol City, Doncaster Rovers Belles, Reading and German giants Wolfsburg. Since making the move in 2019 and has since made a big impression in the Barclays FA WSL and because of her performances for the Red Devils, she is well on her way to become England head coach Sarina Wiegman’s first choice.

Maybe it’s Wiegman who will see to it that Earp’s international career really will kick-start. The Manchester United keeper has experienced a run of games as first-choice in goal during the new World Cup qualifying campaign in autumn of 2021.



In Germany playing with Vfl Wolfsburg, Earps got to know Ella Masar (former professional footballer and now coach in the NWSL for KC Current) and when she is asked about Earps she says:- Mary, Mary Earps .. oh where do I begin?! As we both know, we started a bit rocky - mostly bc you didn’t drink coffee ha but after you came to your senses, as did I - we found ourselves in a situation well that only ‘WE, the Fab 6, will truly ever understand’ You found a way, in true English fashion, to hold me accountable but love me through it and that was just ‘off the pitch’

On it, well on it, no one will ever truly understand your growth, the absolute strain (to be dead honest) that Zeeee Germans mentally plus physically demanded of you, of us.



You endured so much that year and (insert bleep) look at you now! You deserve it all my stubborn, inspirational, odd (as all keepers are) fam and I wouldn’t, we wouldn’t change a thing. We all are so lucky to call you one of our own and Zy can’t wait to wear your jersey this summer - we couldn’t be more proud of our English Khaki half godmother!



The ‘modern’ goalkeeper is often described as one that has to be able to take part in the buildup and needs the ability to integrate well with the backline. Earps, who plays for one of top teams in England, should be used to possession based play since these teams often have the ball a lot during games. She talks about this in Their Pitch and the importance to practise on being a part of the play from the back, helping her team to start attacks from the back.Let’s start this part of this article by looking at a spider graphic, created by Jesper Haglöf data analyst at PlayMakerAI . A Football Analysis platform. These numbers are from every league game Mary Earps has played for Manchester United the 2021/22 season.

The red part in the graphic shows the numbers for Earps, while the shadowed part in it, shows the average numbers in shown metrics for a goalkeeper in the WSL. Mistakes? 0.00.

What does TransferLab say?



In the scouting platform TransferLab, we’ll take a look at Mary Earps in the player profile: Goalkeeper - Ball Player. TransferLab ranks her in the 96th percentile, when we compare her to the rest of the goalkeepers in the same profile within the WSL looking at the last 24 months performances.



Her strengths are first and foremost found in the metric parries, where she ranks 68. “Parrying” should not be confused with making a “save.” “Parrying” occurs when the goalkeeper knowingly controls the ball with the hands by deliberately pushing it to an area where it can be played later. Another quality Transferlab rank her highly in is her passing, short (53) and long progressive passes where she ranks 53 and 31. This might not seem as such high numbers, but let’s compare her with Ellie Roebuck and Hanna Hampton in the graphics below Earp’s own profile.

These three goalkeepers are compared in the profile - Goalkeeper allround, from their performances in the WSL during the last 24 months. In this profile Earps ranks 93, Roebuck 88 and Hampton 96. United’s keeper stands out in the metric ‘Parries’.

Conclusion



It’s not a wild guess that Mary Earps is considered as the Lionesses first goalkeeper. She has had a lot of playing time in the league this season compared to Roebuck, who most would consider as the strongest competitor to Earps. With Earps’ abilities to pass the ball long and get it up to England’s speedy wingers, could be a key to success for the Lionesses in this summer’s UEFA Euro.

But we end this article with some great saves from this week’s Their Pitch player; from playing both for her club and country.

Mary Earps appreciation post 🙌

A few of the best saves of her #BarclaysFAWSL season so far ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QMjw23HMi4

— MU Women Xtra (@MUWomenXtra) January 22, 2022



