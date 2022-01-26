Turned down the WSL: “I wasn’t ready”

Turning down an offer from one of the bigger clubs in England is something that we today would not see as often, considering the WSL is one of the most attractive leagues and for many players a goal to achieve in their career.

In 2018 Hanna Glas joined Paris Saint-Germain. Prior to that the Swedish fullback had gotten an offer from West Ham – which she ended up turning down.

- I got an offer from West Ham, and I was a bit interested because it wasn’t as popular as it is today. But it still felt interesting going abroad and playing for a big club like West Ham – but the timing wasn’t right, says Glas.

But Glas further explains that she had a contract with Eskilstuna United at the time and that even though it was tempting to leave, she was glad she stayed in damallsvenskan to continue her development as a player.

Did you ever stop and reflect about the decision of not going abroad too early?

- I don’t think I was ready for that kind of adventure back then. So yeah, I would say I am pretty happy I waited a little longer.