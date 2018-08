Gerrards kusin lämnar rival - klar för Liverpool

I’m Delighted To Announce That I’ve Signed For Liverpool Football Club. Waited So long For This Day To Finally Come A Club I’ve Grew Up Watching & Supported All My life ….My Boy Hood Club My Dream !!!! Now Lets Get Down to Business #YNWA 🔴🔴🔴

A post shared by Bobby Duncan (@bobbyduncan) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:33am PDT