Mittfältaren stannar i Juventus

I just extended my contract at @Juventusfc until 2021. Since my first day I’ve had a special feeling and it quickly felt like home here. I'm very proud to be a part of the great history of the club and of the Juventus family. Let's continue to make black and white history 🏳🏴 pic.twitter.com/Cz5Fk7oZPn

— Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) September 12, 2018