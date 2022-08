Uppgifter: Rubin Kazan säljer Sead Haksabanovic till Celtic

🟢 Celtic pursuing Sead Hakšabanović. The 23 year old can play anywhere across the front 3 and is contracted until 2026 at Rubin Kazan. 🇲🇪



Package expected to be around €5 million for attacking midfielder, if all goes through.



As first reported by @DKristoffersson pic.twitter.com/1vGyGYQfGT