Officiellt: Tottenham värvar Bryan Gil - Lamela till Sevilla

One week later... official and confirmed, here we go! Bryan Gil joins Tottenham on a permanent deal from Sevilla, contract until June 2026. ⚪️🤝 #THFC



Erik Lamela will join Sevilla on a permanent deal from Spurs. €25m to Sevilla as part of the negotiation. 🇪🇸



Here we go 🔴👇🏻 https://t.co/Mlmjn63cvl