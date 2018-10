TV: Skyttekungen fortsätter att ösa in mål - men Hiljemarks Genoa föll

GOAL!! its that man again, the leading goal scorer in europen football, #Piatek with a header to give @GenoaCFC the lead against @1913parmacalcio.#LiveOnStrive

Watch @SerieA live on Strive https://t.co/uoTcQurTcE



against@1913parmacalcio pic.twitter.com/KznBMoUlrC