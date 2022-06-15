Their Pitch EM special - feat. Willie Kirk

Willie is Scottish and has coached teams suchs Hibernian L.F.C, Bristol City, and before he started to work with Everton he was the assistant head coach of Manchester United, working with Casey Stoney. Since he left Everton he has also been working with the U18 national team in England.

Their Pitch started back in January and had some of the world’s best players such as coaches as guests. During the UEFA Women’s Euro this summer the set up will be slightly different. We will turn our attention to match previews and analysis but also player analysis and expectations. Together with Willie Kirk, who will join in on every episode we do, and a lot of other exciting guests (journalists, analysts and others) we will bring you views on football that you yet haven’t realised you needed to hear about!

Their Pitch is the podcast you must listen to during Sweden’s road to success and hopefully all the way to Wembley!

- In what could be the most open and exciting Euros to date, it is a privilege to be joining the team of Their Pitch this summer to talk about the tournament. We will be analysing matches that have been played, discussing future matchups, and appraising the stars that are lighting up the pitch, said Willie Kirk.

- It's a great honour to get the opportunity to work with someone like Willie Kirk. Hopefully those who listen will learn a lot about football from an international perspective from someone with professional experience within the game, said Mia Eriksson, journalist for Fotbollskanalen and one of the hosts on Their Pitch.

In the first episode that will be recorded next week, we will be joined by English football journalist Tom Garry from The Telegraph and data analyst Jesper Haglöf from PlayMakerAI. Together with Willie we will talk about the groups, Sweden’s chances of finally winning a gold medal, the expectations on England and the Lionesses (will it come home?). We will also let Jesper's simulator tell us what nation is most likely to win the whole thing and last but not least: Tom and Willie will go up against each other in a quiz that will reveal their knowledge about the Swedish national team and Swedish football.

Mia Eriksson will be the main host for Their Pitch during the tournament but we will of course see Amanda Zaza joining in every now and then as well!