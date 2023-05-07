Naive Newcastle’s attacking experiment backfires as Arsenal put pressure on Manchester City

Jonathan Fadugba

Newcastle’s plan to attack Arsenal backfired badly as they were picked apart in midfield and beaten 2-0 for only their second home defeat of the season.

Before the game the stakes were high. Arsenal knew they needed a win to keep pressure on Manchester City. Newcastle knew victory would almost certainly guarantee them a place in the UEFA Champions League. Defeat would open the door again for Liverpool.

And perhaps with that in mind, and Arsenal’s recent run of two points from nine away from home, Eddie Howe decided to go attack-minded with his team selection in a bold move that simply did not work tactically.

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have been competing for the main striker role in recent weeks, but Newcastle manager Howe decided to start both forwards together for the first time here. It was an incredibly attacking lineup that left their midfield wide open, with injury to midfielder Sean Longstaff also a determining factor.

ANNONS

After a rendition of ‘God save the King’ – sung at all Premier League matches this weekend to mark King Charles’ coronation – the action on the pitch started furiously. Jacob Murphy hit the post in the first minute, and Newcastle fans’ enthusiastic support only added to the intensity of the opening exchanges.

Like at Anfield last month, Arsenal tried to slow the game down at every opportunity to quiet the crowd. Aaron Ramsdale, especially, attempted to waste a few seconds at every chance.

VAR came to Arsenal’s rescue in the eighth minute. Newcastle were awarded a penalty for a handball by Jakub Kiwior, to huge cheers from the home fans. But after what seemed like an endless pause for a VAR check it was correctly overturned by referee Chris Kavanagh for hitting the Polish defender’s leg before his arm.

ANNONS

From there Arsenal stepped up a gear and took the lead. A link-up between Bukayo Saka and Jorginho down the Gunners’ right side was squared to Martin Odegaard and the Norwegian made no mistake, firing a rifle of a shot left footed into the bottom corner from outside the box for his 15th goal of the season. Advantage Arsenal.

🤩 WHAT A STRIKE



⚽️ ODEGAARD FIRES HOME FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX



⚫️ 0-1 🔴 (14) pic.twitter.com/uwPXfxT3rS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 7, 2023

For twenty minutes in the first half Odegaard grabbed hold of this game and looked like he would almost single-handedly put it out of Newcastle’s sight. A sumptuous through ball put Gabriel Martinelli clean through, but Nick Pope saved his low effort with his legs, then Odegaard himself picked up a loose ball and curled an effort that Pope had to tip out for a corner.

ANNONS

Saka went one-v-one against Pope in the 23rd minute but could not finish. Minutes later Joe Willock forced a save from Ramsdale, though Willock should have scored against his former club. Willock is on record as saying Thierry Henry is his idol, but the chance to emulate his hero by opening his body for the classic ‘Henry style’ finish went missing.

Newcastle struggled to get their Swedish star Isak into the game in the first half and it felt as if manager Eddie Howe had gone too attacking, maybe buying into the pre-match hype that put Newcastle as favourites to win.

Willock, Joelinton, Wilson, Murphy and Isak all flew forward in attacking transitions but to little effect, while their midfield was left far too open by this shape, allowing Odegaard the freedom to run wild.

A mistake from Joelinton minutes later backed this up. A dreadful pass was intercepted by Odegaard and a dangerous counter-attack developed that should have seen Arsenal score again. Martinelli’s effort however was tame.

ANNONS

Arsenal had one more chance before half time through Odegaard, but Pope made another brilliant save. Mikel Arteta’s team should have been 3-0 up at half time such was their midfield dominance and chances created, but it was only 1-0. Bruno Guimaraes in midfield was having a desperate game.

Howe surprisingly opted not to change things at half time, and as such the game remained entertainingly open.

Ramsdale made a reflex save to deny a certain goal for Fabian Schar. Martinelli hit the crossbar. And Joe Willock missed yet another chance he should have taken when set up by Isak. Granit Xhaka tackled brilliantly but Willock should have hit it earlier. Isak, stuck out wide, was struggling to have any influence.

The game was rising to a boiling point in this cauldron of a stadium. Gabriel Jesus, Kieran Trippier, Xhaka and Schar were all involved in flashpoints and the game threatened to explode.

ANNONS

Who would hold their nerve in this fiery atmosphere? Who would keep a cool head?

It would be Arsenal.

A dreadful ball from Joelinton set Arsenal on a counter attack through Martinelli. The Brazilian has been one of Arsenal’s most dangerous players this season, and he advanced to the area before putting in a cross that was turned into his own net by Schar.

2️⃣ WE'VE DOUBLED OUR LEAD



⚽️ MARTINELLI'S EFFORT DEFLECTS IN OFF SCHAR



⚫️ 0-2 🔴 (71) pic.twitter.com/wOEz8yCyXe — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 7, 2023

From there the game was out of Newcastle’s reach. Defeat means they are only three points ahead of Liverpool in fifth, though they have a game more to play. The door is just about open for Liverpool to still feel they could claim a late Champions League place.

For Arsenal, it was a magnificent show of character. They were underestimated pre-match, and perhaps also by Howe with his ultra-attacking lineup. It backfired. They won. The gap at the top reduces to one point.

ANNONS

Over to you, Manchester City.