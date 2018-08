I’m pleased to announce that @FulhamFC has signed Luciano Vietto on loan from Atlético Madrid. Luciano’s a versatile young attacking player with great experience against top competition in @LaLiga. He’s a welcome addition; we’re excited that he’s joined the club! Come on Fulham! pic.twitter.com/Vt1nUc9VcT

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 9, 2018