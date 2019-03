Officiellt: Leicester förlänger med kaptenen

"That’s always been my philosophy: lead by example. That’s the kind of captain I’ve been and that’s how I’ll always be."

You can watch a feature-length interview, spanning across Wes Morgan's entire 7️⃣-year spell at the Club, on LCFC TV 🗣👉 https://t.co/wlyId4ZY4w#WesSigns pic.twitter.com/B4noJHFXC6

— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2019