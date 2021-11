Uppgifter: Förre Barça-spelaren kan ersätta Gerrard

Rangers have shortlist ready to replace Gerrard. The board will start official contacts during the weekend – talk scheduled also with Gio van Bronckhorst 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #RangersFC



Former Rangers and Barça player, he’s in the list together with other 2 managers. He’s interested in the job. pic.twitter.com/NaWGnVSK32