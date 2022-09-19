Tactical analysis: Amalie Vangsgaard - a super striker

Denmark international and forward Amalie Vangsgaard joined Linköping FC from FC Nordsjälland in the Danish Women's League during the summer of 2021. We saw the Dane play as a wingback for the second half of the 2021 season, but this season, she is the top goal scorer in the Damallsvenskan with 18 goals scored in 19 matches.

Vangsgaard is the guest in the latest episode of Fotbollkanalen's podcast Their Pitch, and her Linköping teammates Nellie Karlsson and Stina Lennartsson describe the goal-scoring machine like this:

"We would describe the football player Amalie as a powerhouse and a real monster in the box. She is also a winner and always complains about the referee regardless of whether it is a training session or a match. She is every defender's nightmare and the kind of player you want in your team!"

ANNONS

Vangsgaard's spider from the football analysis platform PlaymakerAi supports Karlsson and Lennartsson's description of their teammate. The red fields show Vangsgaard's average for the season so far, and the black is the average for the position forward in the Damallsvenskan. The Dane is better than the average forward across every metric but two; tackles per 90 minutes played and xT (Expected threats) passes.

A killer in the box

Compared to Evelyne Viens, who plays a forward for Kristianstad's DFF, Vangsgaard is more of a traditional number nine. Viens sits second in the top scorer league and might be considered a forward with more playmaking qualities than the Dane. Although Vangsgaard is a constant threat in the box with her perfectly timed runs and her quality of scoring goals in many different ways; strong in the air and with the ball at her feet, she is a big "shooting threat" and the most significant threat compared to all other players in the Damallsvenskan as we can see in the picture below. Viens is found a little further down on the shooting threat axis but more to the right of the image, showing that she has higher values ​​in xT per 90 and Chance Creation Threat. That makes the Canadian more of a hybrid where Vangsgaard's role and profile are more prominent as a typical goalscorer.