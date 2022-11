Efter Cristiano Ronaldos utspel: Besvikelse och ilska i United

"I feel betrayed."

EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.

ANNONS

90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/nqp4mcXHB0

— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022