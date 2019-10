Mourinho: ”Klopp ville ha kött men fick fisk”

"I feel he didn't like the menu. He likes meat, and he got fish." 🐟

Did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get his tactics right at Old Trafford?

Gary Neville, Jose Mourinho, Roy Keane, Graeme Souness give Old Trafford verdict: https://t.co/BO0Fdqoz83 pic.twitter.com/L9TOR5gfRp

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2019